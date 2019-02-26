Galaxy Fold will launch in limited supply, with 'intensive aftercare'

If you were planning to check out the Galaxy Fold at your local retailer when it launches in April, you may not be able to. According to an interview with Samsung at Mobile World Congress, the "super premium" foldable phone will likely be in short supply when it goes on sale April 26, and the company sounds like it will be closely managing buyers' initial experiences.

According to Kate Beaumont, director of product, services, and commercial strategy at Samsung UK talking to The Verge,

We'll have less supply than we would of the S10 at launch, and also how it goes to market is really important to us," explains Beaumont. "This is a super premium device, and we want to make sure it has a concierge-like service and experience, so it's not going to be on display in all stores. You're not going to see it on the stands, we want to make sure it's a very personal experience. There will be quite intensive aftercare that goes with it as well.

It also looks like the company will be holding yet another Unpacked launch event for the phone in April, a few weeks before it goes on sale. When it debuted at Samsung's MWC Unpacked along with the new Galaxy S10 line, only a handful of press were allowed to touch it, and that was for less than two minutes. Samsung's initial limited rollout highlights the way foldable phones are currently "a cruel tease" as reporter Roger Cheng put it.

Samsung didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.