Galaxy Fold: Watch us try to break it, live on YouTube

After a troublesome launched marred by complaints of screen issues on pre-production review units, the Galaxy Fold was relaunched on Sep. 27 with key design changes and a more durable construction. The phone still costs $1,980 and retains its one novel feature that first made headlines when Samsung teased the device way back on November 2018 -- a foldable screen that can bend, flex and open up like a tablet.

To test its durability, SquareTrade Inc., a San Francisco-based company that offers warranties for consumer electronics and appliances, developed a machine that can fold Galaxy Fold thousands of times over. CNET will use SquareTrade's machine to test the durability of our own Galaxy Fold unit. Beginning Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:00 a.m. PST we will fold the phone 200,000 times continuously to mimic how many times a user will open and close the Fold over five years (Samsung estimates 40,000 opens and closes a day for the average user). We'll livestream the event here until 8:00 p.m PST the same day, which we estimate the phone should just hit the 200,000 number.

Now playing: Watch this: Every way Samsung improved the Galaxy Fold

Note that this isn't a scientific test. An everyday user obviously wouldn't open and close their Fold for hours on end until it breaks. But we do want to see how much the Galaxy Fold can endure before it runs into trouble, and we want to see at what point we can visibly observe cracks on its screen or broken pixels. We'll have a fire extinguisher on standby just in case something goes awry too. Best of all, you can watch the whole thing go down online, so tune in this Thursday to see just how many folds it takes to get to the center of a Galaxy Fold mishap.