After a troublesome launched marred by complaints of screen issues on preproduction review units, the Galaxy Fold was relaunched on Sept. 27 with key design changes and a more durable construction. The phone still costs $1,980 and retains its one novel feature that first made headlines when Samsung teased the device way back in November of 2018 -- a foldable screen that can bend, flex and open up into a tablet-sized screen.

Consumers have shown a lot of interest in the device, but there's legitimate concern about how well its cutting edge foldable screen will hold up over time.

To test its durability, SquareTrade Inc., a San Francisco-based company that offers warranties for consumer electronics and appliances, developed a machine that can fold Galaxy Fold repeatedly, thousands of times over. CNET is using SquareTrade's machine to test the durability of a Galaxy Fold that we purchased for testing. Our plan is to fold the phone 200,000 times consecutively to mimic the number times a user would open and close the Fold over five years' usage. We're livestreaming the event here until approximately 10 a.m. PST on Oct. 4, which is about how long we estimate it'll take for our test phone to hit the 200,000 number.

Note that this isn't a scientific test. An everyday user obviously wouldn't open and close their Fold for hours on end. But we do want to see how much the Galaxy Fold can endure before it runs into trouble, and at what point we can visibly observe cracks or broken pixels on its screen. Best of all, you can watch the whole thing go down online, so tune on Thursday to see just how many folds it takes before the Galaxy Fold runs into trouble.