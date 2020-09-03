CNET también está disponible en español.

Galaxy Fold, Z Fold 2 and Z Flip: All of Samsung's foldable phones compared

Samsung just launched its newest foldable, the Z Fold 2. Here's how it stacks up against the original Fold and the Z Flip.

Samsung revealed more key details on Tuesday about its new foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Preorders for the newest foldable are now open. We now know that this "category-defining" device costs $2,000 (£1,799, which converts to about AU$3,280) and that it'll officially roll out on Sept. 18. It comes less than a month after Samsung launched the premium Note 20 series amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Fold 2 will join the Galaxy Z Flip and original Fold to make up Samsung's foldable phone portfolio. 

Samsung has refined a number of the original Fold's features, including fixing one of its biggest issues: the front display. It's also bumped up the battery capacity, added 5G and redesigned the hinge that was introduced in the Z Flip. 

Like its Samsung-made foldable predecessors, the Fold uses a refined sweeper technology to repel dust and dirt particles that can gather under the display. 

Apart from numerical specs, the Fold family of phones is fundamentally different in design from the Z Flip. The former opens and closes like a book, and features two screens: One on the front cover of that you can use when it's closed, and a much larger "Infinity Flex"display you can use when you open up the device. The Z Flip, meanwhile, has a lighter more compact clamshell design that unfolds vertically.

The second-gen Fold is the heaviest and most expensive Fold, and Samsung has reduced its storage capacity. Unlike the original model, which came with 512GB of storage, the Fold 2 has 256GB. It doesn't have a microSD slot.

For more details, take a look at CNET's specs chart below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Galaxy Fold 2 vs. Fold vs. Z Flip


 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Samsung Galaxy Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Display size Internal: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED; external: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED Internal: 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED (plastic); external: 4.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED (Gorilla Glass 6) Internal: 6.7-inch Dynamic OLED) with folding glass (UTG); external: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED
Resolution 2,260x816 + 2,208x1,768 pixels 2,152x1,536 + 1,680x720 pixels 2,636x1,080 + 300x112 pixels
Pixel density 386ppi + 373ppi 362ppi (internal screen) 425ppi (internal); 303ppi (external)
Dimensions (Inches) Folded: 2.67x6.26x0.6 in (hinge) ~ 0.54 in (sagging); unfolded: 5.04x6.26x0.27 in (frame) ~ 0.23 in (screen)
 Folded: 6.3x2.5x0.6 in; unfolded: 6.3x4.6x0.3 in Folded: 2.99x3.44x0.62 ~ 0.68 in; unfolded: 2.99 x6.59x0.27 ~0.28 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) Folded: 68.0x159.2x16.8mm (hinge) ~ 13.8mm (sagging); unfolded: 128.2x159.2x6.9mm (frame) ~ 6.0mm (screen) Folded: 62.8x161x15.7mm ~ 17.1mm; unfolded: 117.9x161x6.9mm ~ 7.6mm Folded: 73.6x87.4x17.4mm; unfolded: 73.6x167.3x7.2mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 10 oz; 282 g 9.7 oz; 276 g 6.45 oz; 183 g 
Mobile software Android 10 Android 9 Android 10
Camera 12-megapixel (main) + 12-megapixel (wide angle) + 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (wide angle)
Front-facing camera 10-megapixel, 10-megapixel Two 10-megapixel, 8-megapixel  10-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K  4K (HDR 10 Plus)
Processor Snapdragon 865 Plus Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 865 Plus
Storage 256GB 512GB 256GB
RAM 12GB 12GB 8GB
Expandable storage No No No
Battery 4,500 mAh 4,380 mAh 3,300 mAh
Fingerprint sensor Side Power button Side
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack No No No
Special features Foldable display, 120Hz refresh rate, wireless charging support Foldable display, wireless charging, fast charging 5G, reversible wireless charging, foldable display
Price off-contract (USD) $1,999 $1,980 $1,450
Price (GBP) £1,799 £1,900 £1,399
Price (AUD) ~AU$3,280 converted AU$2,999 AU$1,999 (Galaxy Z Flip 4G)