Galaxy Fold, Z Fold 2 and Z Flip: All of Samsung's foldable phones compared

Samsung revealed more key details on Tuesday about its new foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Preorders for the newest foldable are now open. We now know that this "category-defining" device costs $2,000 (£1,799, which converts to about AU$3,280) and that it'll officially roll out on Sept. 18. It comes less than a month after Samsung launched the premium Note 20 series amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Fold 2 will join the Galaxy Z Flip and original Fold to make up Samsung's foldable phone portfolio.
Samsung has refined a number of the original Fold's features, including fixing one of its biggest issues: the front display. It's also bumped up the battery capacity, added 5G and redesigned the hinge that was introduced in the Z Flip.
Like its Samsung-made foldable predecessors, the Fold uses a refined sweeper technology to repel dust and dirt particles that can gather under the display.
Apart from numerical specs, the Fold family of phones is fundamentally different in design from the Z Flip. The former opens and closes like a book, and features two screens: One on the front cover of that you can use when it's closed, and a much larger "Infinity Flex"display you can use when you open up the device. The Z Flip, meanwhile, has a lighter more compact clamshell design that unfolds vertically.
The second-gen Fold is the heaviest and most expensive Fold, and Samsung has reduced its storage capacity. Unlike the original model, which came with 512GB of storage, the Fold 2 has 256GB. It doesn't have a microSD slot.
For more details, take a look at CNET's specs chart below.
Galaxy Fold 2 vs. Fold vs. Z Flip
|
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
|Samsung Galaxy Fold
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
|Display size
|Internal: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED; external: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED
|Internal: 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED (plastic); external: 4.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED (Gorilla Glass 6)
|Internal: 6.7-inch Dynamic OLED) with folding glass (UTG); external: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED
|Resolution
|2,260x816 + 2,208x1,768 pixels
|2,152x1,536 + 1,680x720 pixels
|2,636x1,080 + 300x112 pixels
|Pixel density
|386ppi + 373ppi
|362ppi (internal screen)
|425ppi (internal); 303ppi (external)
|Dimensions (Inches)
|
Folded: 2.67x6.26x0.6 in (hinge) ~ 0.54 in (sagging); unfolded: 5.04x6.26x0.27 in (frame) ~ 0.23 in (screen)
|Folded: 6.3x2.5x0.6 in; unfolded: 6.3x4.6x0.3 in
|Folded: 2.99x3.44x0.62 ~ 0.68 in; unfolded: 2.99 x6.59x0.27 ~0.28 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|Folded: 68.0x159.2x16.8mm (hinge) ~ 13.8mm (sagging); unfolded: 128.2x159.2x6.9mm (frame) ~ 6.0mm (screen)
|Folded: 62.8x161x15.7mm ~ 17.1mm; unfolded: 117.9x161x6.9mm ~ 7.6mm
|Folded: 73.6x87.4x17.4mm; unfolded: 73.6x167.3x7.2mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|10 oz; 282 g
|9.7 oz; 276 g
|6.45 oz; 183 g
|Mobile software
|Android 10
|Android 9
|Android 10
|Camera
|12-megapixel (main) + 12-megapixel (wide angle) + 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (wide angle)
|Front-facing camera
|10-megapixel, 10-megapixel
|Two 10-megapixel, 8-megapixel
|10-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K (HDR 10 Plus)
|Processor
|Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Snapdragon 855
|Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Storage
|256GB
|512GB
|256GB
|RAM
|12GB
|12GB
|8GB
|Expandable storage
|No
|No
|No
|Battery
|4,500 mAh
|4,380 mAh
|3,300 mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Side
|Power button
|Side
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|Special features
|Foldable display, 120Hz refresh rate, wireless charging support
|Foldable display, wireless charging, fast charging
|5G, reversible wireless charging, foldable display
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$1,999
|$1,980
|$1,450
|Price (GBP)
|£1,799
|£1,900
|£1,399
|Price (AUD)
|~AU$3,280 converted
|AU$2,999
|AU$1,999 (Galaxy Z Flip 4G)
