Sixty-nine days after it was supposed to go on sale, Samsung announced a new release window for the Galaxy Fold, its first-ever foldable phone. Or rather, a release month: September. And only in select countries, as initially planned. The world's largest phone-maker at long last broke its silence about the $1,980 device, which has been delayed since April 22 after reviewers reported screen breakages, flickering and, bulging. The Galaxy Fold never went on sale, and no preorder money was collected.

In addition to a launch month, Samsung also said it's changed the Fold, fixing the problems that caused some reviewers' phones to break. They include:

The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed.

Galaxy Fold features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience:

The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps.

Additional metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included to reinforce the protection of the display.

The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

Samsung has also worked on improving apps, the company said in its statement. The phone will come to "select markets" in September -- Samsung promises to share more details then.

When Samsung introduced the Galaxy Fold in February, it became the biggest phone maker to throw its name behind foldable phones, which are poised to transform the tech industry over the next five years, along with 5G. Though other companies are releasing their own foldable phones, the Fold was one of the most highly anticipated device, with pre-orders selling out on the first day.

The Galaxy Fold has a second launch window: September. Samsung announced the new date, plus improvements to its foldable phone, on its website on Tuesday. Though postponing the phone for this long has been an upset for Samsung, it makes sense for the company to err on the side of caution if it wants to avoid repeating the debacle in 2016 when it had to altogether recall its Note 7 phone after users reported units catching on fire. The fact that Samsung isn't canceling the Galaxy Fold entirely also means it'd be dodging a huge setback not only for the company but for the industry itself -- with phone sales stagnating globally, foldable phones offered a much-needed injection of innovation technology and design.

During our time with a pre-production unit, we praised the Galaxy Fold for its unique design and long-lasting battery. It had a 4.6-inch display that served as its "cover," with all the usual features you'd expect on a phone. But you could open it up like a book to a 7.3-inch tablet. The Fold also had six cameras, which included the same triple-camera setup as the Galaxy S10, and it cost $1,980 (about £1,500 or AU$2,800).

Before Samsung first announced it was going to delay shipping out the Galaxy Fold, the company also said it was developing two more foldable phones, according to Bloomberg. With all the hurdles it had to overcome with the Fold, however, Samsung's foldable phone ambitions hang in the air.

"All of us at Samsung appreciate the support and patience we've received from Galaxy fans all over the world," Samsung said in its statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates soon.