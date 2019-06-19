Galaxy Fold 'ready to hit the market,' Samsung exec says

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung's Galaxy Fold missed its release date in April due to screen problems with review units of the foldable phone. Since then, the company hasn't given a new release date for the phone. Now, one Samsung executive reportedly says the device is ready to go.

Kim Seong-cheol, vice president for Samsung Display, said during a speech Tuesday that the Galaxy Fold is "ready to hit the market," according to The Korea Herald.

"Most of the display problems have been ironed out, and the Galaxy Fold is ready to hit the market," he reportedly said at the Korean Information Display Society conference in Seoul, Korea.

Samsung Display is the subsidiary that provides displays for the Korean company. Samsung didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

In April, review units of the Fold began experiencing issues such as bubbling under the screen and displays flickering. Samsung announced it would delay the release of the folding phone soon after these issues became public. Since then, Best Buy and AT&T canceled preorders for the phone citing the lack of a release date provided by Samsung who continues to say the phone will be coming out in the "coming weeks."

Samsung previously denied reports of a Galaxy Fold July release.