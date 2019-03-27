Galaxy Fold hinge test gets the workout-video treatment

Samsung wants you to know it tests the hinge durability for its new Galaxy Fold foldable phone and that it can last for over 200,000 cycles.

So the company released a video showing rows of Folds opening and closing set to some punchy stock-sounding music that -- intentionally? -- makes the whole thing feel like stomach-crunch workout video.

And it's strangely hypnotic.

The video doesn't pause long enough to tell if there's a screen crease as we saw recently in a video that didn't come from PR, nor did it show what the screens looked like after those 200,000 folds.

Though we still don't know when the phone will be available, you can preorder it now.