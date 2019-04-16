Galaxy Fold hands-on: The good and bad of Samsung's new foldable phone so far

I've been using the Galaxy Fold for about a day now. The initial thrill of picking up Samsung's foldable phone for the first time is still with me, as are some rough moments fumbling my way through a new navigation system with its three active windows, and getting used to typing and taking photos with such a large screen. A day in, my thoughts on Samsung's almost-$2,000 Galaxy Fold are far from set, but they're starting to take shape.

I've put the Galaxy Fold in a lot of people's hands, even if for a minute, because going through the act of bending and unbending the screen is such an aha moment. For me, the first thing I noticed was the weight as I lifted the Fold off its stand. I appreciated the heft of it and the smooth, glossy glass backing. And then I bent it in half.

That's the moment I'd been waiting for. I wanted to understand the Fold on a physical level, to feel how much weight you need to throw into it to close the device and open it again. To gauge the smoothness of that big hinge as the "wings" open and close. It isn't hard, but you do need to be deliberate, and I like the little bit of power the Fold demands from you.

It may have a large notch along with its plastic interior screen and bezel (not my favorite things), but overall the Fold still feels like premium, cohesive device that's quickly building a case for why it exists, apart from the novelty. So far, I've used the Galaxy Fold on a very crowded subway, in a cab, walking down the street, sitting at a cafe and on an airplane, where I'm typing this now, with the Fold in its closed position tucked under my leg in the cramped seat.

I've read the news, Tweeted, Slacked, emailed, taken photos and watched Netflix. I'm not totally thrilled by some design decisions and I'm still waiting to see how certain features will pan out. But I love that I can actually zip the Fold into the pocket of a short-waisted, fitted leather jacket, and that when I've finished a session of use, I can simply close it up with a snap and stash it away. Opening and closing the Fold still feels a little special, but I was surprised at how quickly that's becoming second nature.

Closed, it looks like a sandwich.

Although I'm excited to be exploring the Galaxy Fold, I'm not blinded to some of the questions I have about its durability and usability. But at this point the novelty of learning a completely different type of device is just as intoxicating as it was yesterday when I touched the device for the very first time.

Foldable phones are an insane idea, not because the phone itself bends, but because the screen does. That's a hard trick to pull off and even harder to do well -- I'll eventually let you know if this one manages it. A few years ago, a foldable phone sounded like a futuristic joke: Oh, sure, you'll just fold up your phone and stick it in your pocket, uh huh. We can't stop our regular glass phone screens from breaking, and now you want to make the screens plastic and bend them?

But now there's enough critical mass, thanks to phone-makers like Samsung, Huawei with the Mate X and TCL, that foldable phones are becoming more real every day. Even Google's in on the action, pledging Android support so that its software will switch from one screen orientation to another as you fold and unfold the display. A little-known company sold the first foldable phone, the Royole FlexPai, but Samsung's Fold here is the first "real" foldable phone for most people.

Samsung knows that the Fold is a luxury device that will become a status symbol for early adopters. What none of us knows is how long foldable phones will last -- fad or future?

Foldable phones will start off ultra expensive -- the 4G version of the Fold starts at $1,980 and the Mate X costs about $2,600 -- and there may be kinks to work out. (UK and Australian prices are TBA, but $1,980 converts to about £1,500 or AU$2,750.) But if enough people clamor for a device that puts a big screen in a little body, then a foldable phone design has the chance to change the way people use their phones: multitasking, interacting with the device and possibly even making other devices, like tablets, obsolete. I've said it before: foldable phones are the wild west.

I'm starting my review period in earnest, and will update this frequently along the way. Come back for more observations!

When the Galaxy Fold is closed...

This is when the phone feels its most solid and sturdy (though you do get a two-part case in the box). The weight and smooth, glass finish lend a certain gravitas. Samsung even tries to dress up the hinge by allowing you to customize with a gold or silver color if you're buying the phone in green or blue.

The Fold's hinge moves smoothly, but a large mechanism here also makes the width of the phone's "wings" quite narrow. Closed, it looks like a sandwich. On the right side, there's a volume rocker and a power button, and the fingerprint reader doubles as the Bixby button. I've accidentally pressed it a couple times already.

Sarah Tew/CNET

You can use the Galaxy Fold two ways: closed like a book or open like a tablet. Samsung has clearly designed the Fold to be used open most of the time, and closed when you just want to do or check on something quick. Closed, it's tall and narrow, and the 4.6-inch exterior display feels small.

This screen also sits in the middle of the body, surrounded on all sides by thick bezels, if you want to call them that. This design gives the screen the impression of being even smaller than it is. The alternative, I suppose, would be to have an even taller screen, which might present some of its own challenges formatting common apps.

Although the screen is much smaller than any phone you're used to, you can access all your installed apps. Samsung preloads a large clock widget, which you can tap to get into your clock app (handy for setting an alarm), and you can change this widget up if you'd like.

Sarah Tew/CNET

There's also the Google Search bar, and space for three app icons. You can make folders, so that helps put more on the page, and of course there are multiple home screens, so you can quickly get to your apps. The app tray is also easy to invoke by swiping up from the bottom, as you would on other phones.

Font size and icons are both miniaturized, which feels like a throwback to the days when we all hunched over your phone screens hunting and pecking our way through. However, it is easy to use one-handed this way, especially if all you want to do is monitor your text messages or snap a quick photo.

I have smaller fingers, so it's not as tricky for me, but you may struggle if you're blessed with girthier digits. You might find it easier to use Google Voice or Bixby to do certain things, like place a call, search for store hours or turn Wi-Fi on and off.

Sarah Tew/CNET

When you open the Fold...

Samsung expects you to unfold the device to its full 7.3-inch glory when you want to fine-tune your photos and compose longer messages.

When you do open the Fold, any app you have open on the outside will also unfurl on the inside. This is called App Continuity, and it's something that Samsung and Google worked on together to make sure that the fold doesn't experience lag.

So far this works as expected, without delay. But if you want the app on the inside of the screen to follow you to the smaller screen, you'll need to select those apps in the Display settings. This is because you may not want every app to dog your heels -- you might decide that for most apps, closing the phone means closing out what you're doing.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Start typing something in this view, say an email, and you'll notice that Samsung splits the keyboard to make typing more comfortable on the larger screen. I'm not the world's biggest fan of the Samsung keyboard (this may be an understatement), and it's irksome that you can't trace to type in split screen mode. I'm sure that third-party virtual keyboard replacements will rise to the challenge.

For now, I'm going to stick with the default to see if I can improve my typing speed. I'm already getting faster, though I can't tell if my fingers are sore from all the overwork testing and writing up the Fold, or if stretching my hands out to type is starting to take its toll.

There's an art to using three apps at once

Once you're inside, there are several things you can do. You can use one app in full-screen mode, open up two apps vertically, or open a third panel. You get up to three active apps at once. You can also turn the phone to landscape mode to change the orientation. I noticed right away that the more apps you have open, the smaller the font, so you may not really want to use all three at once all the time. But if you want to quickly open the calculator while you're reading a news story, you don't have to stop what you're doing to switch focus.

Sarah Tew/CNET

To load an app on the main window, you swipe up to access the app tray. To open an app on one of the other windows, you flick from the app tray on the right (where the edge display is on other Galaxy phones) and launch an app that way. You can resize windows, close them out and drag and drop to reposition using blue "handles" at the top of the app.

So far, WhatsApp, Microsoft, Spotify, Amazon Prime Video, Samsung and Google apps have all been optimized to use the design. If the app doesn't support app continuity, it still works, but you'll need to resize the app for full-screen -- you'll see black bars on either side.

Sarah Tew/CNET

What about the crease?

Yes, there's a crease, but so far a little one. When I press down on the 7.3-inch screen when the Fold is opened, I can feel the hinge mechanism underneath, but I don't really notice if I'm swiping lightly. We'll have to see how this interferes -- or not -- as I use the phone over time.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Camera setup

The Galaxy Fold has a total of six cameras: three on the back, one on the front and two inside. It also has a big notch when you unfold the phone. You'll see that the two interior lenses are centered on a black bar (the notch) that extends to the right. Samsung says this is where it's put the RGB and proximity sensors.

While you can snap shots using the 4.6-inch screen, Samsung expects you to use the Fold unfolded to take most photos, because you'll be able to better adjust the blur and settings that way. I'm not sure I love the idea of holding the Fold up like a tablet to take my photos, but I'll keep an open mind during this testing phase.

Sarah Tew/CNET

4.6-inch screen (cover camera):

10-megapixel camera for quick shots and selfies



7.3-inch screen:

10-megapixel camera

8-megapixel RGB depth sensor



Rear cameras:

12-megapixel main camera

16-megapixel ultra-wide angle

12-megapixel telephoto lens



Sarah Tew/CNET

What else?

The Galaxy Fold isn't water-resistant

Fingerprint reader: Fast and accurate so far. I'm unlocking it more with my index finger than my thumb right now.

It has wireless power sharing like the Galaxy S10

It supports Samsung's DeX dock



In the box: Galaxy Buds

Galaxy Fold vs. the Huawei Mate X

Specs

Samsung Galaxy Fold Huawei Mate X Display size, resolution 4.6-inch Super AMOLED; 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 6.6-inch (2,480x1,148 pixels); 6.38-inch (2,480 x 892); 8-inch OLED (2,480x2,200) Mobile software Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI TBA Camera 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 4 rear cameras Front-facing camera Two 10-megapixel, 8-megapixel 3D depth At least one Video capture TBA TBA Processor Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Kirin 980 processor Storage 512GB 512GB RAM 12GB 8GB Expandable storage No No Battery 4,380-mAh dual battery 4,500-mAh dual battery Fingerprint sensor Power button Power button Connector USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No Special features Foldable display, wireless charging, fast charging Foldable display, fast charging Price off-contract (USD) $1,980 TBA, converts to $2,600 (2,299 euros) Price (GBP) TBA, converts to £1,500 TBA, converts to £2,000 Price (AUD) TBA, converts to AU$2,750 TBA, converts to AU$3,620

Originally published April 15 at 6 a.m. PT.