Galaxy Fold 2 leak appears to show bronze color, cover display

The alleged render includes the label "Galaxy Z Fold 2."

Samsung's follow-up to the Galaxy Fold may be revealed in August. 

 Angela Lang/CNET

A blurry render of Samsung's rumored Galaxy Fold 2 was shared Monday by mobile leakers on Twitter. The image, which is allegedly an official render from Samsung, appears to show the phone in a bronze or gold color. We can also see part of the phone's cover display and part of its rear-camera setup.  

The render also appears to confirm the phone's name: the "Galaxy Z Fold 2." The small name change to Samsung's follow-up to the Galaxy Fold would put the rumored foldable phone more clearly under the Samsung Galaxy Z line along with the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung may reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on Aug. 5 at a virtual Unpacked event. There's no official information from Samsung on the new foldable phone, but the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is rumored to look similar to the original Galaxy Fold with improved cameras, a larger battery and may be waterproof. 

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

