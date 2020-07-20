Galaxy Fold 2 leak appears to show bronze color, cover display

Angela Lang/CNET

A blurry render of Samsung's rumored Galaxy Fold 2 was shared Monday by mobile leakers on Twitter. The image, which is allegedly an official render from Samsung, appears to show the phone in a bronze or gold color. We can also see part of the phone's cover display and part of its rear-camera setup.

The render also appears to confirm the phone's name: the "Galaxy Z Fold 2." The small name change to Samsung's follow-up to the Galaxy Fold would put the rumored foldable phone more clearly under the Samsung Galaxy Z line along with the Galaxy Z Flip.

A slightly clearer version, but still blurry. pic.twitter.com/7KK76Fm6gf — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 20, 2020

Samsung may reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on Aug. 5 at a virtual Unpacked event. There's no official information from Samsung on the new foldable phone, but the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is rumored to look similar to the original Galaxy Fold with improved cameras, a larger battery and may be waterproof.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.