Galaxy Buds Live: Samsung calls them 'beans' -- just like we all do

iFixit's new teardown reveals Samsung's sense of humor on its easily repairable new wireless earbuds.

Samsung labeled the internals on its new Galxaxy Earbuds Live, "Bean Right" and "Bean Left," letting everyone know they can take a joke.

 David Carnoy/CNET

Samsung's got jokes. At least according to a new teardown by tech DIY repair site iFixit, which revealed Samsung's new Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds have internals labeled, "Bean Right" and "Bean Left." We're glad we're not the only ones who think they look like you could lose them in a bowl of chili

In addition to sharing their shape with a certain protein-rich ingredient, Samsung's Galaxy Live new beans are among, "some of the easiest buds we've ever opened," says iFixit, which gave the earbuds high marks for reparability -- an 8 out of 10 (the most repairable). 

We asked Samsung who might be responsible for such a nerdy sense of humor. A spokesperson for the company told us, "Beans was an internal code name for the product."

Samsung unveiled its new $170 (£179, AU$319) wireless earbuds in August. They offer active noise cancellation and come in three color options: mystic white, mystic black and mystic bronze.

