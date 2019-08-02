Galaxy Book S leak appears to show a new Samsung laptop

Evan Blass

Samsung may be working on a new Windows laptop. Images of a purported Galaxy Book S, shared Friday by reporter and frequent Twitter leaker Evan Blass, show a thin laptop with few ports. The images also show its keyboard and trackpad in a somewhat grey-purple color.

The laptop appears to have a USB Type-C port on the left edge and a camera along the top edge of its display. The images don't reveal much else, and we also don't get to see the top of the device.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Samsung's previous Galaxy Book device, the Galaxy Book2, is a detachable two-in-one PC not too unlike Microsoft's Surface Pro. The $1,000 device comes with a backlit keyboard cover and S Pen. Samsung also has its Notebook line of Windows laptops. The Notebook 9 Pro, released earlier this year, also falls in the ultraportable two-in-one category, though it's keyboard folds flat rather than detaching.

The leak comes ahead of the planned launch of Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 at an Unpacked event in New York on Wednesday.. Maybe we'll see a new laptop then as well.

