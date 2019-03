Samsung has been on a roll showcasing different display options for phones. Famously the Galaxy Fold stole the show at the company's Unpacked event in February with a screen that folds in half. The Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10 E use a cutout in the display for a selfie camera. And now it seems the upcoming Galaxy A90 will feature a screen without a notch or a hole-punch.

On Thursday, Dutch site Galaxy Club found a mention of the Galaxy A90's "Notchless Infinity Display" on Samsung's own website.

Samsung

This is a developing story.