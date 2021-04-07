Galaxy A32 vs. Galaxy A42 vs. Galaxy A52 vs. Galaxy S20 FE: Samsung's 5G phones compared

Samsung

Samsung's popular Galaxy A lineup will start hitting shelves in the US as early as this Thursday, starting with the $110 Galaxy A02S all the way up to the $500 Galaxy A52 5G.

Of the five new Galaxy A models, there are three 5G-enabled phones, the Galaxy A32 5G, A42 5G and A52 5G. Only the A42 5G can connect to super fast millimeter-wave 5G, though mmWave is offered only by Verizon right now. The A32 5G and A52 5G tap into the slower but more widespread 5G networks preferred by AT&T and T-Mobile. The prices for these phones range from $280 to $500, giving Samsung bragging rights -- the $280 Galaxy A32 5G is one of the cheapest 5G phones on the US market.

The South Korean electronics giant needed to make some cost-saving compromises to hit that sub-$300 price. Those trade-offs include using an LCD screen as opposed to the AMOLED one featured in the A42 5G and A52 5G, and running a MediaTek chipset instead of one from Qualcomm.

Samsung

Still, it's worth pointing out that each of the new Galaxy A models has their own tradeoffs. For instance, even though the A42G has lower specs in some cases compared to the A32 and A52 (slower refresh rate and fewer rear camera lenses), it still costs more than the A32, probably because it's the only one that taps into mmWave. The A52's 4,500-mAh battery is smaller than the other two, but as the priciest phone of the trio, the A52 boasts features that are absent in its 5G siblings: an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, letting it withstand up to 3 feet (1 meter) of water for 30 minutes. It also has the best camera module, the highest-resolution display, and a stereo speaker system.

If you're looking to upgrade to a future-proofed Samsung phone that won't break the bank, then the Galaxy A lineup is a good place to start given its mix of price, performance and features. Samsung opted out of releasing the Galaxy A72 5G in the US because it's too similar to the popular Galaxy S20 FE, so we've added that device to our side-by-side specs chart below. If you prefer to stick to 4G phones for now, take a look at our coverage on the Galaxy A02S and Galaxy A12.