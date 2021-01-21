Galactic Civilizations 3 is an awesome strategy game and it's completely free

Epic

If you're a gamer, or you just visit The Cheapskate occasionally, you already know that gives away a free game every Thursday. Each week is a new treat, with past weeks dispensing such gems as GTA 5, Borderlands 2, Hitman, Watch Dogs 2 and more. Last week's giveaway was Star Wars: Battlefront 2. If you missed that, don't make the same mistake two weeks in a row: Right now you can snag .

Galactic Civilizations 3 might not have the visceral appeal of Battlefront 2, but it's a favorite among fans and critics alike. The 4X game (explore, expand, exploit and exterminate) is inspired by classic turn-based strategy games like Sid Meier's Civilization series, but sets the game across an entire expansive galaxy rather than one measly planet.

You can play as a single player or engage in conquests that feature up to 128 players. You get to explore, settle worlds, defeat space armadas and eventually, conquer all of known space. Our friends at GameSpot rated the game "great" and concluded that "Galactic Civilizations keeps its focus right where it needs to -- on excellent fundamentals. Progressive pacing makes the enormity of space amenable and paradoxically personal, while the sheer number and variety of tools and options at your disposal allow you to succeed and win if you can out-think everyone else."

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just get your free game -- yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away if you don't want to.

