Gal Gadot to star as the Evil Queen in Disney's new live-action Snow White

She played a heroic princess in Wonder Woman, but Gal Gadot's next project might see her don the Evil Queen's crown.

Snow White, the latest Disney live-action remake, is set to star Rachel Zegler as the young princess. At this stage, Gadot is in the final negotiations to play the villain, according to Deadline's sources.

Marc Webb, who's more recently been working in TV since directing the Amazing Spider-Man movies for Sony, will be wearing the director's hat here.

This will be another musical affair, with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar- and Tony-winning duo behind La La Land, tapped to write original songs for Snow White. Deadline says Disney is taking its time with this adaptation to ensure the soundtrack is banging. The live-action remake was announced all the way back in 2016, but a pandemic-shaped hurdle didn't help with development.

Not long from now, we'll be able to see Gadot in Netflix's action comedy Red Notice, set for release on Nov. 12.

Singer Zegler is set to make her big screen debut in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, scheduled for release Dec. 10. The ball is rolling for Zegler -- she also has a role in the upcoming Shazam sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, looking at a June 2023 release.

Production on Snow White is expected to start in 2022.