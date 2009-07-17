Gadgettes 146: The Hot Topic Episode

Two months worth of Twilight talk has resulted in this homage that we lovingly refer to as "goth-lite." Take a walk on the dark side with the Gadgettes and special guest Natali Del Conte.
Podcast
Subscribe with iTunes (audio)
Subscribe with iTunes (video)
Subscribe with RSS (audio)
Subscribe with RSS (video)
|EPISODE 146
Skull phone shows just how wild and crazy you are
Report: U.S. military developing robots that eat human flesh
Gory intercom system a savagely funny concept
iKey's AK-39 wearable keyboard is about as weapon-like as it sounds
Sense and Sensibility and Sea Monsters
A propos (of) nothing ("I NEED that!" edition)
Compact Barbecue might be just right for city dwellers
It's about time
Bang and Olufsen "magic flute" alarm clock
What the hell?
Calvin Klein USB sunglasses (thanks Elliot!)
Hot Asian Gadget (hot as in temperature)
Foot Pee! Pack, For When Your Feet Just Need A Little Urine
Pink Watch
Barbie's Fiat 500
ASK A GADGETTE
Hi Gadgeteers,
I am 15 years of age and starting to get interested in films and videography.
I want to get started making my own clips and footage but I don't know what High Definition Camera I can start with?
I want something cheap, high quality, compact and easy to use.
Can you guys help?
Thanks so much.
Your listener,
Phil.
Hi Gadgettes!
Just wanted to say that I love your show. It's unique in that you tell
us about gadgets we could use in our lives as well as the completely
pointless. I love the banter and chemistry between you three. Keep it
up!
I wanted to share a bit of "1st world malaise" that afflicted me this
weekend. It went something like this:
"WAHHH! There's no wi-fi at my huge and beautiful Cape Cod beach
house! Now I cannot download my podcasts for my 1/4 mile walk to the
beach!!!!!! Now I am going to have to listen to waves!" Just so you
know, I am not a bratty teenager. I am a successful mid 20's tech geek.
Love you guys.
Erin
You guys asked what kind of woman would own a Juicy branded keyboards and binged toasters? Well, I know her. A friend of mine married the 27 year old daughter of a Chicago politician. She has never worked a day in her life and has an eight foot tall Andy Warhol style portrait of HERSELF hanging in their condo that SHE commissioned. I could go on, but I'm sure you get the idea.
Garrick
I know you guys make fun of tools all the time, and I admit this is pretty tooly. BUT IT IS AWESOME and I WANT! It is the "Prestige Edition" of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. The kit includes the collectors edition of the game (yawn), an art-book of developer sketches (snore), something about downloading another CoD game for free (out cold), and an amazing pair of NIGHT VISION GOGGLES! They actually work. No word on pricing. I'm guessing in the $150-200 range. Love the show!
Andrew of Tallahassee, Fl.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.