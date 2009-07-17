Gadgettes 146: The Hot Topic Episode

Two months worth of Twilight talk has resulted in this homage that we lovingly refer to as "goth-lite." Take a walk on the dark side with the Gadgettes and special guest Natali Del Conte.

Now Playing: Watch this: Ep. 146: The Hot Topic Episode

Podcast Your browser does not support the audio element.





EPISODE 146

Skull phone shows just how wild and crazy you are

Report: U.S. military developing robots that eat human flesh

Gory intercom system a savagely funny concept

Meet the black Wii

iKey's AK-39 wearable keyboard is about as weapon-like as it sounds

Sense and Sensibility and Sea Monsters

A propos (of) nothing ("I NEED that!" edition)

Compact Barbecue might be just right for city dwellers

It's about time

Bang and Olufsen "magic flute" alarm clock

What the hell?

Calvin Klein USB sunglasses (thanks Elliot!)

Hot Asian Gadget (hot as in temperature)

Foot Pee! Pack, For When Your Feet Just Need A Little Urine

Pink Watch

Barbie's Fiat 500

ASK A GADGETTE

Hi Gadgeteers,

I am 15 years of age and starting to get interested in films and videography.

I want to get started making my own clips and footage but I don't know what High Definition Camera I can start with?

I want something cheap, high quality, compact and easy to use.

Can you guys help?

Thanks so much.

Your listener,

Phil.

EMAIL

Hi Gadgettes!

Just wanted to say that I love your show. It's unique in that you tell

us about gadgets we could use in our lives as well as the completely

pointless. I love the banter and chemistry between you three. Keep it

up!

I wanted to share a bit of "1st world malaise" that afflicted me this

weekend. It went something like this:

"WAHHH! There's no wi-fi at my huge and beautiful Cape Cod beach

house! Now I cannot download my podcasts for my 1/4 mile walk to the

beach!!!!!! Now I am going to have to listen to waves!" Just so you

know, I am not a bratty teenager. I am a successful mid 20's tech geek.

Love you guys.

Erin

You guys asked what kind of woman would own a Juicy branded keyboards and binged toasters? Well, I know her. A friend of mine married the 27 year old daughter of a Chicago politician. She has never worked a day in her life and has an eight foot tall Andy Warhol style portrait of HERSELF hanging in their condo that SHE commissioned. I could go on, but I'm sure you get the idea.

Garrick

I know you guys make fun of tools all the time, and I admit this is pretty tooly. BUT IT IS AWESOME and I WANT! It is the "Prestige Edition" of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. The kit includes the collectors edition of the game (yawn), an art-book of developer sketches (snore), something about downloading another CoD game for free (out cold), and an amazing pair of NIGHT VISION GOGGLES! They actually work. No word on pricing. I'm guessing in the $150-200 range. Love the show!

Andrew of Tallahassee, Fl.