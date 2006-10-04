CNET también está disponible en español.

Gadgets gather at Tokyo's Ceatec show

Japan's answer to CES features a Blu-ray camcorder from Hitachi, Toshiba's plans for big-screen SED TVs, and more. Photos: Hitachi's DVD tech Photos: Sharp's high-def developments

Next-generation DVD technology and TVs are a main attraction at Japan's answer to the Consumer Electronics Show in the U.S.

Sharp's very, very sharp experimental screen

Its 64-inch LCD monitor offers quadruple the resolution of a normal high-definition screen.
October 4, 2006

photos Sharp shows off some high-definition developments in screen technology.
October 4, 2006

photos Speaker systems, TV phones, innovations and oddities on display this week at Tokyo's consumer-technology trade fair.
October 4, 2006

Matsushita eyes household robots again

These prototype robots won't roll their eyes or dance, but if you fall, they could help you get up.
Photo: Robotic jacket has power up its sleeve
October 4, 2006

Hitachi concocting Blu-ray camcorder

Blu-ray DVD recorders aren't in the states yet, but Hitachi is already looking at a Blu-ray camcorder with a new format.
October 3, 2006

photos Pricing is a factor in when the company will actually bring the gear to market.
October 3, 2006

blog Seagate, meanwhile, wants the industry to get behind heat-assisted drives.
October 3, 2006

photos Japan's big consumer-technology showcase presents a wide range of new and developing products.
October 3, 2006

Japan says no to Blu-ray, HD DVD recorders for U.S.

Machines' high price, and belief that demand is relatively modest, will keep them out of U.S. market for now.
October 3, 2006

blog Hitachi is tinkering with a couple of technologies that could enhance the visual qualities of movies from the sixties.
October 3, 2006

blog In Tokyo, a cantaloupe may set you back $25, but rented cell phones at the airport are a bargain.
October 3, 2006

blog Manufacturers are trying to both drive down the price and shrink the size of the camera.
October 2, 2006

Toshiba set to build 55-inch SED TVs

Company says it has made manufacturing breakthroughs on production of new televisions using a technology called SED.
October 2, 2006

Canon to build ultra-thin TVs in '08

Move defies predictions that steep price falls in flat-screen TVs would make it tough to roll out the new technology.
October 2, 2006

blog The answer could be forthcoming at this week's Ceatec, the Japanese version of CES.
October 2, 2006

blog An industrial complex in the city of Kobe features 2,880 blue LEDs on an 18-story exterior wall.
October 2, 2006

blog Telecom giant NTT is trying to make a reality out of an alarm that warns of temblors in the way that sirens warn of tornadoes.
October 1, 2006
