Gadgets gather at Tokyo's Ceatec show

October 4, 2006

Its 64-inch LCD monitor offers quadruple the resolution of a normal high-definition screen.

October 4, 2006

Sharp shows off some high-definition developments in screen technology.

October 4, 2006

Speaker systems, TV phones, innovations and oddities on display this week at Tokyo's consumer-technology trade fair.

October 4, 2006

These prototype robots won't roll their eyes or dance, but if you fall, they could help you get up.

October 3, 2006

October 3, 2006

Blu-ray DVD recorders aren't in the states yet, but Hitachi is already looking at a Blu-ray camcorder with a new format.Pricing is a factor in when the company will actually bring the gear to market.

October 3, 2006

October 3, 2006

October 3, 2006

Seagate, meanwhile, wants the industry to get behind heat-assisted drives.Japan's big consumer-technology showcase presents a wide range of new and developing products.Machines' high price, and belief that demand is relatively modest, will keep them out of U.S. market for now.

October 3, 2006

Hitachi is tinkering with a couple of technologies that could enhance the visual qualities of movies from the sixties.

October 3, 2006

In Tokyo, a cantaloupe may set you back $25, but rented cell phones at the airport are a bargain.

October 2, 2006

Manufacturers are trying to both drive down the price and shrink the size of the camera.

October 2, 2006

Company says it has made manufacturing breakthroughs on production of new televisions using a technology called SED.

October 2, 2006

Move defies predictions that steep price falls in flat-screen TVs would make it tough to roll out the new technology.

October 2, 2006

The answer could be forthcoming at this week's Ceatec, the Japanese version of CES.

related coverage



October 2, 2006

An industrial complex in the city of Kobe features 2,880 blue LEDs on an 18-story exterior wall.

October 1, 2006

Telecom giant NTT is trying to make a reality out of an alarm that warns of temblors in the way that sirens warn of tornadoes.