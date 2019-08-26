NurPhoto/Getty Images

During weekend's G7 summit, French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly said the US didn't sign on to a charter against online hate speech. Why? Macron said "legal reasons," according to a report from Reuters on Monday.

"We formalized an agreement for the first time with several Anglo-Saxon and European platforms and with support from nearly all (G7) countries," Macron told reporters, according to Reuters. "We had a very good discussion with the United States, which for legal reasons was not able to formalize the agreement on this point."

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

France, the G7 summit host, originally hoped to get social media giants to sign the "Charter for an Open, Free, and Safe Internet" on Friday. Facebook, Snapchat and Google were among the platforms set to sign the charter. The ceremony didn't take place that day, Reuters reported.