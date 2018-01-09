CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See
Smart Home

Futuristic Spectra Solis puts Google in an alarm clock

"Hey Google, help me get out of bed."

so-2000-05

The Spectra Solis SO-2000.

 Spectra

With two high fidelity speakers and an LED clock shining through its mesh face, the Spectra Solis SO-2000 wants to help you wake up in the morning, and its bringing Google to help. The Solis is an alarm clock with Google's digital assistant built-in.

Equipped with the same assistant that's built into the Google Home (just called Google Assistant), the Solis should be able to do just about everything you can with Google's first party smart speaker. You'll be able to command the Solis with your voice. You can ask it to set an alarm, of course. You'll also be able to control your smart home, set reminders, search the internet and more.

The Solis actually isn't the first alarm we've seen with Google Assistant built in. iHome announced the $140 (converts to around £105, AU$180) iGV1 yesterday. Since the Solis costs $170, it better sound great to be worth the price. Still, I'm glad to have options, as I like the combination of a Google smart speaker with an alarm clock.

Samsung's The Wall 146-inch TV
41
All the cool new gadgets at CES 2018

What to expect from the smart home at CES 2018: We take a look at the smart home and appliance trends we expect to see this year.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.

CES 2018
Next Article: Samsung's next big thing isn't something you can buy