Future iPhone third camera for AR, says analyst

A 2019 iPhone has been rumored to have three cameras. Now an analyst report speculates that one of the cameras will have a telephoto lens, while the other two will work together to perform depth mapping for AR (the same way 3D cameras do) rather than a dedicated 3D-sensing module.

That's according to Lu Jialin, a Deutsche Securities analyst, as quoted in China's Economic Daily (using Google Translate) on Monday. The rumor follows on the word that next year's iPhones might all have OLED screens.

Add that to the pile of whispers about upcoming iPhones, though we probably have to see the 2018 models before we see this one.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.