Comedy Central

It's time to go back to the future: Futurama is being revived. The cult sci-fi cartoon from Simpsons creator Matt Groening has been picked up by Hulu for more space age wackiness with Fry, Leela and the gang.

Hulu is producing 20 new episodes of the much-loved, Emmy-winning animated show. It'll begin streaming in 2023. Original stars Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman all lend their voices to the new series.

"It's a true honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time," said Groening, "before we get canceled abruptly again".

Futurama has had a tumultuous history spanning the TV, DVD and streaming eras. The show first aired on Fox from 1999 to 2003, came back for four direct-to-DVD movies in 2008 and 2009, then returned again on Comedy Central from 2010 to 2013.