Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

If you're fed up with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant always interrupting your conversations or compromising your right to privacy, perhaps a belligerent fictional robot who insults you for asking too many questions will be more your speed.

Futurama fan and Reddit user Zen Kong shared a video of his custom-made, interactive smart speaker that looks like the show's wisecracking robot character Bender.

The DIY smart speakers were made using a 3D-printed model of Bender downloaded from Thingiverse. Bender's eyes and mouth light up when asked questions, as well as when the speaker is sleeping or charging.

The smart speaker uses a Raspberry Pi Zero W computer and Pocketsphinx speech recognition software to better understand your voice requests, and responds with various phrases from Futurama such as "bite my shiny metal ass" and "right now, I feel sorry for you" when asked questions.

Best of all, since the Bender smart speaker works completely offline, you don't have to worry about your information being sold to third parties. Of course, that also means you're not getting any useful information like the weather reports or news headlines.

Futurama fans who want to attempt to build their own Bender smart speaker can download Kong's custom Python code from GitHub.