Furless Tickle Me Elmo: Kill it with fire

You remember Tickle Me Elmo, the bright red interactive toy depicting the lovable muppet from "Sesame Street." You rub his tummy and he laughs and waggles his limbs. So cute! Now strip that crimson fur off his little robo-body and prepare to witness a horror you will never un-see.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum posted a short video of this nightmarish creature to its ScienceMobile Twitter account on Wednesday. The abomination was all in the name of scientific curiosity and to see how the toy works underneath.

The stripped-down Elmo exposes the tummy sensor that sets it into fits of hysterics, as well as the motorized limbs. But what really elevates this to a new level of horror are the bulging eyes and the wanton flailing of the arms and legs.

Just be sure to check under your bed before you go to sleep tonight. They say Furless Tickle Me Elmo only feeds on the flesh of humans when it's dark.