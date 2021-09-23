Funniest Super Mario movie memes: Chris Pratt as Mario is 'game over' for some

Nintendo

Maybe it's not every serious actor's dream to play a video-game character. But on Thursday, when Nintendo announced it was teaming up with Illumination, the studio behind Despicable Me, to create a new Super Mario movie, fans couldn't get enough of the news.

And no wonder: Look at this cast list. Chris Pratt as Mario, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach. The movie is animated, so the actors will only be providing the voices of their characters, but still.

Fans had reactions.

What even with this casting?

"So the 2 main characters... they just casted whoever was free huh?" wrote one person.

So the 2 main characters... they just casted whoever was free huh? pic.twitter.com/dmEWKiNCMs — Dr. Bone-eating Vulture (@over__9__) September 23, 2021

"What timeline are we living in?" asked the official account for the Among Us game.

what timeline are we living in — Among Us 🛠️ servers are fixed!! (@AmongUsGame) September 23, 2021

Snarked one Twitter user, "The Mario cast is so unhinged you could literally just put any actor's picture next to a character from the series and I'd believe it was real." (That's Jared Leto, and to our knowledge, he's not in the movie.)

The Mario cast is so unhinged you could literally just put any actor's picture next to a character from the series and I'd believe it was real pic.twitter.com/3eB0ti8hjx — Nathan (@LuckRaiser) September 23, 2021

Chris Pratt as Mario

Chris Pratt's casting as Mario drew much of the attention and jokes. One tweet remembered Pratt in the Jurassic World films, comparing him to Mario and his dinosaur sidekick, Yoshi.

First Look at Mario and Yoshi in Super Mario Bros. (2022) pic.twitter.com/zskHGVTNH0 — 🦇 Chebi 🎩 | ❓0❓❓ (@MrChebi) September 23, 2021

Mario's extremely exaggerated Italian heritage was at the center of some jokes. "I'm fine with the Chris Pratt casting as Mario as long as it's extremely offensive and Nintendo has to issue an apology to the Italian community for it," said ont person.

im fine with the chris pratt casting as mario as long as it’s extremely offensive and nintendo has to issue an apology to the italian community for it — raandy (@randygdub) September 23, 2021

Chris Pratt is the Olive Garden in human form — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) September 23, 2021

Imagining some guy on 4chan leaking “Chris Pratt is Mario. Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong” months prior to the announcement and just getting a bunch of “fuck off” comments — Blake © ™ ® (@NeilNevins) September 23, 2021

Finally, Italians can understand how Jews feel about the cast of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel https://t.co/7U9njiysKA — Helen Rosner (@hels) September 23, 2021

Hollywood once again not knowing why people like the videogames they adapt or even what they are, frankly



I can't wait to hear Chris Pratt as Mario. https://t.co/fwaRtYo7wS — Lizstar (@_Lizstar_) February 14, 2021

ive always kind of felt that you cant make mario the main character because he doesn't have any flaws or struggles. nintendo have tackled this writing dilemma by establishing the character flaw of being voiced by chris pratt — Rebecca Harding ✨ (@itsSupercar) September 23, 2021

Jack Black as Bowser

Comic actor Jack Black's casting as Bowser drew plenty of attention, too.

"Learning that Jack Black is Bowser was way more fulfilling than any Smash reveal," wrote one person on Twitter.

Learning that Jack Black is Bowser was way more fulfilling than any Smash reveal — jacob alpharad (@Alpharad) September 23, 2021

bowser when mario is about to say homophobic slurs pic.twitter.com/sWTyIojE6G — joe (@happygrowls) September 23, 2021

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Naturally, Seth Rogen's casting as Donkey Kong wasn't forgotten.

"The only casting announcement for the Super Mario Bros. movie that makes absolute sense to me is Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong," wrote one person.

The only casting announcement for the Super Mario Bros. movie that makes absolute sense to me is Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong. pic.twitter.com/spiSkVBP0P — Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) September 23, 2021

"Frank from Sausage Party has the same voice actor as Donkey Kong from the Super Mario movie," noted the very specific Same Voice Actor Twitter account.

Frank from Sausage Party has the same voice actor as Donkey Kong from the Super Mario movie (2022)#Sausage#Mario



Voiced by Seth Rogen pic.twitter.com/aL6RFxh9bM — Same Voice Actor 'Daily' (@Same_VoiceActor) September 23, 2021

I found Seth Rogens Donkey Kong audition tape. pic.twitter.com/6sgPNAAvI0 — Jordan (PoX) (@SonicpoX) September 23, 2021

When Donkey Kong Runs off with Princess Peach in the Mario movie. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/dzX3dO6QAI — TheAusSpideyGuy (@TheAusSpideyGuy) September 23, 2021

seth rogen becoming donkey kong for the super mario movie pic.twitter.com/ggOEKaE70c — almojo (@AlmoJoNeko) September 23, 2021

The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Dec. 21, 2022.