Fungi found in Chernobyl feeds on radiation, report says

Scientists have discovered that a strand of fungi in the Chernobyl nuclear power plant feeds on radiation, according to a Thursday report by Express. The fungi was reportedly discovered 1991, five years after the nuclear reactor exploded, but scientists have just recently found that its properties could help to protect people from radiation.

The fungi is called Cryptococcus neoformans fungi and it has high levels of melanin, a pigment that turns skin darker. That melanin absorbs radiation and turns it into chemical energy, similar to how plants turn carbon dioxide and chlorophyll into oxygen and glucose through photosynthesis, according to the report. This specific process, though, is called radiosynthesis.

NASA scientists are reportedly looking into the possibility of extracting the power of radiosynthesis from the plant and using it to make a sunscreen. Some experts think the fungi could be used to store energy, as an alternative to solar panels, the report says. It might also help cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and protect engineers in nuclear power plants.

