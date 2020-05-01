Fun Star Wars May the 4th craft projects to keep kids occupied during lockdown

Seth Rosenblatt/CNET

If you're stuck inside during the coronavirus lockdown this May the 4th and need some fun activities for yourself and perhaps a few antsy kids, dive into these easy Star Wars crafts.

You don't need Jedi Master level sewing skills for these projects, and many of the supplies are probably already somewhere in your home.

Bantha Plush Toy

Bonnie Burton/CNET

Every Tusken Raider needs a trusty bantha to ride around Tatooine. These elephant-size creatures with long ram-like horns first showed up in Star Wars: A New Hope, and it's easy to make your own cuddly bantha with some felt, fake fur (or an old fluffy sweater), stuffing, thread and a lot of love.

Read the Bantha Plush Toy craft tutorial here.

Princess Leia Hair Buns Headband

Bonnie Burton/CNET

Need the perfect headgear for some Princess Leia cosplay? Or perhaps you're having such a bad hair day you'd make an Ewok cringe? Wear this easy-to-make Princess Leia headband for a hairstyle that's always in fashion with the Rebel Alliance. All you need is a headband, brown yarn and glue.

Read the Princess Leia Hair Buns Headband craft tutorial here.

Jabba the Hutt Body Pillow

Bonnie Burton/CNET

Sometimes you just want to take a nap on a extra-large body pillow in the shape of Jabba the Hutt. Good news: You don't even have to wear an uncomfortable Slave Leia costume to do it. This craft can be made using a green fleece blanket, beige sweatshirt, felt, thread, glue and some pillow stuffing.

Read the Jabba the Hutt Body Pillow craft tutorial here.

Star Wars Action Figure Magnets

Bonnie Burton/CNET

For all you Star Wars fans who don't think you have the Jedi skills to craft, this may be the easiest project yet. All you need are extra action figures like this one of Greedo, glue, and round magnets, and before you know it, the entire cast of Star Wars is hanging out on your fridge. These make great gifts too.

Read the Star Wars Action Figure Magnets craft tutorial here.

Chewbacca Protective Tablet Cover

Bonnie Burton/CNET

Wookiees have thick fur that protects them from the cold -- and possibly space dust. So why not give your own iPad, smartphone, or other electronic device a Wookiee hug with this handy Chewbacca tablet cozy? All you need to make this is fake fur, a pillowcase, felt, thread and glue.

Read the Chewbacca Protective Tablet Cover craft tutorial here.

Lightsaber Pillows

Bonnie Burton/CNET

With these soft and cozy lightsaber pillows, you and your friends can reenact your favorite Star Wars duels without losing a limb. These pillows are made with fleece fabric (though you can also use old T-shirts or sweatshirt material), foam or a floatable swimming pool noodle, stuffing, thread and glue.

Read the Lightsaber Pillow craft tutorial here.

Javva the Hutt Coffee Cup Sleeve

Bonnie Burton/CNET

Why not make a simple coffee cup sleeve that pays tribute to Jabba the Hutt's distant cousin, Industrial Light & Magic's famous office cafe mascot, Javva the Hutt?

Read the Javva the Hutt Coffee Cup Sleeve craft tutorial here.

Admiral Sackbar Bag Puppet

Donald Bell/CNET

This Admiral Ackbar puppet craft is not a trap! Admiral Ackbar was a Mon Calamari Rebel leader who helped fight against the Empire during the Star Wars original trilogy. Now you can make this puppet to re-enact your favorite Star Wars moments. This is an easy craft that uses brown lunch bags, felt, glue and tape.

Read the Admiral Sackbar Bag Puppet craft tutorial here.

Chewbacca Reusable Tissue Box Cover

Seth Rosenblatt/CNET

If you have the sniffles and want to cheer up, make this reusable tissue box cover that looks a lot like the beloved Wookiee Chewbacca. All you need is fake fur, felt, glue and a square tissue box as a pattern.

Read the Chewbacca Tissue Box Cover craft tutorial here.