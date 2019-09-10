Rare full moon to light up Friday the 13th for the first time in years

NASA/Kim Shiflett

Friday the 13th will be extra spooky this week. The date associated with bad luck, haunted houses and that 1980s summer-camp slasher film series will get a full moon for the first time in years.

According to the Farmers' Almanac, those living in the Pacific, Central and Mountain time zones will get to gaze on the full moon before midnight on Friday, Sept. 13, but those living in the Eastern time zone will have to fudge a little. Their full moon will happen just after midnight, at 12:33 a.m., pushing it to the much-less-spooky date of Saturday, Sept. 14.

East coasters last saw a Friday the 13th full moon on June 13, 2014, the Farmers' Almanac reports. A nationwide Friday the 13th full moon hasn't happened since Oct. 13, 2000, and won't happen again until Aug. 13, 2049.

A full moon in September is also called a harvest moon, meaning it's the full moon nearest to Sept. 23, the autumnal equinox. But unlike that stunningly bright supermoon that starred in so many great photos back in February, this one will appear 14 percent smaller than that, leading some to call it a micro moon. That's because it's nearly at apogee, the Almanac reports. Apogee is the point in the moon's orbit where it's at its greatest distance from Earth, 252,100 miles away.