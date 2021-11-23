Full list of Grammy 2022 nominations: Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X are just some of the artists who've snagged nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy released its full list of nominees on Tuesday. The awards ceremony will take place Jan. 31.

One big change to the nominating process this year is the expansion of nominee spots to 10 for general categories like record of the year, song of year, album of the year and best new artist.

Jon Batiste, who you might recognize from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, led the pack with 11 nominations.

Record of the year

I Still Have Faith In You, ABBA

Freedom, Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches, Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time, Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More, Doja Cat featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic

Album of the year

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

Song of the year

Bad Habits. Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

A Beautiful Noise. Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)

Drivers License. Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Fight For You. Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Happier Than Ever. Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Kiss Me More. Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

Leave The Door Open. Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Montero (Call Me By Your Name). Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

Peaches. Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Right On Time. Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best new artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best pop vocal album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Best dance/electronic recording

Hero, Afrojack & David Guetta

Loom, Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

Before, James Blake

Heartbreak, Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

You Can Do It, Caribou

Alive, Rüfüs Du Sol

The Business, Tiësto

Best alternative music album

Shore, Fleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey

Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams, Arlo Parks

Daddy's Home, St. Vincent

Best R&B performance

Lost You, Snoh Aalegra

Peaches, Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Damage, H.E.R.

Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings, Jazmine Sullivan

Best progressive R&B album

New Light, Eric Bellinger

Something To Say, Cory Henry

Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two, Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego

Best rap performance

Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Up, Cardi B

My.life, J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Way 2 Sexy, Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

Thot S***, Megan Thee Stallion

Best rap album

The Off Season, J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

King's Disease II, Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Donda, Kanye West

Best country song

Better Than We Found It. Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

Camera Roll. Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Cold. Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Country Again. Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

Fancy Like. Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

Remember Her Name. Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram &Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best jazz vocal album

Generations, The Baylor Project

SuperBlue, Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon

Flor, Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding

Best gospel album

Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music

Jonny x Mali: Live In LA, Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music

Believe For It, CeCe Winans

Best Latin pop album

Vértigo, Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores, Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua, Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos, Camilo

Mendó, Alex Cuba

Revelación, Selena Gomez

Best musica urbana album

Afrodisíaco, Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny

Jose, J Balvin

KG0516, Karol G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8, Kali Uchis

Best global music performance

Mohabbat, Arooj Aftab

Do Yourself, Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

Pà Pá Pà, Femi Kuti

Blewu, Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

Essence, WizKid Featuring Tems

Best spoken word album (includes poetry, audio books and storytelling)

Aftermath, LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis, Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago, J. Ivy

8:46, Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land, Barack Obama

Best opera recording album

Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle, Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra

Glass: Akhnaten, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen, London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices

Little: Soldier Songs, The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra

Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Best music video

Shot In The Dark, AC/DC

Freedom, Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches, Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

Good 4 U,Olivia Rodrigo

Best music film