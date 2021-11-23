Full list of Grammy 2022 nominations: Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X are just some of the artists who've snagged nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy released its full list of nominees on Tuesday. The awards ceremony will take place Jan. 31.
One big change to the nominating process this year is the expansion of nominee spots to 10 for general categories like record of the year, song of year, album of the year and best new artist.
Jon Batiste, who you might recognize from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, led the pack with 11 nominations.
Record of the year
- I Still Have Faith In You, ABBA
- Freedom, Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out Of You, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Peaches, Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Right On Time, Brandi Carlile
- Kiss Me More, Doja Cat featuring SZA
- Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
- Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo
- Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic
Album of the year
- We Are, Jon Batiste
- Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
- Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.
- Montero, Lil Nas X
- Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
- Evermore, Taylor Swift
- Donda, Kanye West
Song of the year
- Bad Habits. Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
- A Beautiful Noise. Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)
- Drivers License. Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- Fight For You. Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- Happier Than Ever. Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- Kiss Me More. Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
- Leave The Door Open. Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name). Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
- Peaches. Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
- Right On Time. Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best new artist
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- Finneas
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Best pop vocal album
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
- Positions, Ariana Grande
- Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Best dance/electronic recording
- Hero, Afrojack & David Guetta
- Loom, Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
- Before, James Blake
- Heartbreak, Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- You Can Do It, Caribou
- Alive, Rüfüs Du Sol
- The Business, Tiësto
Best alternative music album
- Shore, Fleet Foxes
- If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey
- Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast
- Collapsed In Sunbeams, Arlo Parks
- Daddy's Home, St. Vincent
Best R&B performance
- Lost You, Snoh Aalegra
- Peaches, Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Damage, H.E.R.
- Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic
- Pick Up Your Feelings, Jazmine Sullivan
Best progressive R&B album
- New Light, Eric Bellinger
- Something To Say, Cory Henry
- Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote
- Table For Two, Lucky Daye
- Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
- Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego
Best rap performance
- Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Up, Cardi B
- My.life, J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray
- Way 2 Sexy, Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
- Thot S***, Megan Thee Stallion
Best rap album
- The Off Season, J. Cole
- Certified Lover Boy, Drake
- King's Disease II, Nas
- Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
- Donda, Kanye West
Best country song
- Better Than We Found It. Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
- Camera Roll. Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
- Cold. Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
- Country Again. Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
- Fancy Like. Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
- Remember Her Name. Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram &Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)
Best jazz vocal album
- Generations, The Baylor Project
- SuperBlue, Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
- Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon
- Flor, Gretchen Parlato
- Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding
Best gospel album
- Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr
- Royalty: Live At The Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music
- Jonny x Mali: Live In LA, Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music
- Believe For It, CeCe Winans
Best Latin pop album
- Vértigo, Pablo Alborán
- Mis Amores, Paula Arenas
- Hecho A La Antigua, Ricardo Arjona
- Mis Manos, Camilo
- Mendó, Alex Cuba
- Revelación, Selena Gomez
Best musica urbana album
- Afrodisíaco, Rauw Alejandro
- El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny
- Jose, J Balvin
- KG0516, Karol G
- Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8, Kali Uchis
Best global music performance
- Mohabbat, Arooj Aftab
- Do Yourself, Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
- Pà Pá Pà, Femi Kuti
- Blewu, Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
- Essence, WizKid Featuring Tems
Best spoken word album (includes poetry, audio books and storytelling)
- Aftermath, LeVar Burton
- Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis, Don Cheadle
- Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago, J. Ivy
- 8:46, Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
- A Promised Land, Barack Obama
Best opera recording album
- Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle, Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra
- Glass: Akhnaten, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
- Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen, London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices
- Little: Soldier Songs, The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra
- Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Best music video
- Shot In The Dark, AC/DC
- Freedom, Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out Of You, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Peaches, Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
- Good 4 U,Olivia Rodrigo
Best music film
- Inside, Bo Burnham
- David Byrne's American Utopia, David Byrne
- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Billie Eilish
- Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui, Jimi Hendrix
- Summer Of Soul, Various Artists