Following in the philosophical footsteps of the Leica M10-D, Fujifilm's taking the less-is-more approach for the next generation of its rangefinder-style mirrorless, the X-Pro3. It's designed to be used with the LCD closed to minimize distractions, instead displaying a small status LCD with information like shutter speed, aperture and ISO on it. The camera also inherits the better sensor and faster image processor of the flagship X-T3, and gets more sensitive auto-focus (down to -6 EV, which is pretty dark) and an updated viewfinder.
Though other aspects of the design haven't changed from its 3-year-old predecessor, Fujifilm changed the top and base plate to titanium. As a result, Fujifilm has split the line into a less expensive $1,800 black model and a pair of options that have a Duratect coating for increased resistance to damage: DR black and DR silver (two-tone), which will cost $2,000. That makes sense for a camera designed for street photography and photojournalism.
The X-Pro2 and X100F compact incorporated Fujifilm's hybrid viewfinder -- a combination of a rangefinderlike reverse Galilean and standard EVF -- but the X-Pro3 improves on it. The EVF uses the same high-resolution OLED display as the X-T3 with a higher magnification, and the optical frame covers a wider angle of view with reduced distortion. Fujifilm also adds its Classic Negative film simulation to the roster.
I actually think the back status-display approach isn't a bad idea, especially for a camera like this where your settings are all in top dials or you're looking to be a little stealthier than usual. And you're either a fan of the X-Pro cameras or you're not. If you're not, there's nothing here to broaden the appeal, like in-body image stabilization or a full-size grip, two of my perpetual peeves with many a mirrorless.
Discuss: Fujifilm X-Pro3 mirrorless puts the back of the LCD to good use
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.