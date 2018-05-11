Fujifilm may launch X-series mirrorless, Instax by end of May

Fuji Rumors got its virtual hands on an invitation for a "first touch and try of a yet to be announced Fuji release" happening in Australia on May 26, 2018, and put on its frequently-accurate speculation hat as to what that new release might be. It narrows the options down to an X-T100 midrange mirrorless and an Instax SQ6. The latter is quite likely, given that it was already completely leaked last month.
The SQ6 is a followup to the SQ1, but a more typical film-only Instax. The rumored specs for the X-T100 include:
- X-T20-like design
- standard 24-megapixel sensor, not Fujifilm's X-Trans CMOS, likely APS-C
- selfie screen
In theory, it's supposed to be a more affordable alternative to the X-T20 and X-A5, and competitor for the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II -- not the newest model of that camera (we're up to Mark III), but still around and going for $450 (£550, AU$700).
