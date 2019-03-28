FuboTV is raising its base price by $10

FuboTV

FuboTV is raising its prices.

The live-TV streaming service is bumping up the cost of its base subscription package by $10, to $54.99, the company said Thursday. New customers will get a $10 discount for the first month. The package includes more than 90 channels.

The company is also raising prices on its Fubo Extra package, which includes more than 110 channels, from $49.99 to $59.99 a month.

In a statement, FuboTV said the price change comes with the addition of several channels over the last year, including AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS and TNT. The service will soon add channels such as BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon.

"We are committed to continuing to deliver the best of live TV to our customers, as well as an exceptional user experience with 4K streams and premium features," the company said in the statement.

Other TV streaming services have also increased their prices lately. Earlier this month, AT&T raised DirecTV Now prices by $10 a month and added HBO. And last year, YouTube TV went from $35 to $40 a month, with the addition of channels including CNN, TNT, TBS and Cartoon Network.