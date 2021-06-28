FTC's antitrust complaint against Facebook dismissed by federal court

Sarah Tew/CNET

A federal court on Monday dismissed the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust complaint against Facebook that alleges the social media giant engaged in illegal anticompetitive practices to hold onto its monopoly power in social networking.

The lawsuit, filed by the FTC in 2020, accuses Facebook of engaging in tactics such as purchasing rivals rather than competing with them to squash its competition. As a result, consumers have fewer choices for social networking, allowing Facebook to benefit from gathering personal data from users, the lawsuit alleged. That year, 48 attorneys general filed a similar lawsuits in federal court against Facebook as well.

The dismissal of the lawsuit is a major setback for the FTC, which will be allowed to file an amended complaint.

In a legal document released on Monday, a federal judge said that the FTC hasn't provided enough evidence that Facebook has a monopoly power in personal social networking. The judge noted that social networking services are free and what's considered a social network is "hardly crystal clear."

The FTC didn't immediately have a statement. Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story...