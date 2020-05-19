FTC warns of COVID-19 contact tracing text message scams

Paul J. Richards/ Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission warned the public about scammers taking advantage of contact tracing to steal your information. Contact tracers are generally hired by a state's department of public health. If one calls you, the tracer won't ask for personal information. If the tracer is asking for money or sensitive information like your Social Security number, bank account or credit card number, it's a scammer.

The FTC suggests filtering unwanted text messages with tools on your device, through your wireless provider or with call-blocking apps. The agency also encourages multi-factor authentication for online accounts, regular OS updates and backing up data.

Contact tracing is the process of identifying people who have come in contact with someone who's tested positive for COVID-19, instructing them to quarantine and monitoring their symptoms daily, according to the FTC's blog post.

If you've had contact with someone who's tested positive for COVID-19, contact tracers might send a text from the health department that says someone will be in touch via phone. The FTC said that the contact tracer might only ask if you want to enroll in a text message program for daily health and safety reminders until the 14-day quarantine ends.

