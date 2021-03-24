FTC warns against phony COVID vaccine survey

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Federal Trade Commission is asking people to be on the lookout for a fakeCOVID-19 vaccine survey circulating. The survey -- which is people are receiving through text or email --is a scam designed to steal your personal information and money, according to a post from the FTC on Wednesday.

The scammers ask recipients to fill out a limited-time survey about the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccine. The FTC is anticipating one for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well. The survey offers a free prize for completion and asks them to pay shipping fees.

"No legitimate surveys ask for your credit card or bank account number to pay for a 'free' reward," Colleen Tressler of the FTC's Division of Consumer and Business Education, said in the post.

The FTC reminded folks not to click on links or attachments because they might contain malware, verify any phone number listed in an email or text, don't give out your bank information or anything personal to someone who suddenly contacts you, set up filters through call-blocking apps if possible, and report any fraudulent correspondence you might receive to the FTC.