FTC sues to unwind tobacco company's $12.8 billion Juul investment

The Federal Trade Commission is suing to unwind Altria's $12.8 billion investment in vaping company Juul, saying they "turned from competitors to collaborators by eliminating competition."
Tobacco company Altria will "vigorously defend" its investment, it said in a release
Juul didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story will be updated shortly.
