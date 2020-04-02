FTC sues to unwind tobacco company's $12.8 billion Juul investment

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission is suing to unwind Altria's $12.8 billion investment in vaping company Juul, saying they "turned from competitors to collaborators by eliminating competition."

Tobacco company Altria will "vigorously defend" its investment, it said in a release

Juul didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.

