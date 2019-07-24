FTC sues Cambridge Analytica, settles with firm's former CEO and app developer

Cambridge Analytica

Following its announcement of a $5 billion fine for Facebook Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit against the company at the center of privacy scandal, Cambridge Analytica. The complaint filed against the data firm says it's responsible for "deceptive acts and practices to harvest personal information from Facebook users."

The commission also settled with the app develop Aleksandr Kogan, who worked for the firm, and former Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix. The two agreed to follow FTC orders and destroy all personal information acquired.

Cambridge Analytica shut down in May 2018 following the Facebook privacy scandal.

On Tuesday, Facebook settled with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) for $100 million after a probe from the agency found the social media company did not give investors warnings of third parties violating Facebook policies.

Kogan and Nix couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

More info to come.

Originally published on July 24, 6:08 a.m. PT.

Update, 6:37 a.m. PT: Adds background details.