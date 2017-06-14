FTC said to be probing Uber over privacy practices

James Martin/CNET

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick might be taking shelter with a leave of absence from his company, but the storm clouds surrounding his leadership keep forming.

The latest is a fresh inquiry reportedly under way at the Federal Trade Commission into the ride-sharing company's privacy practices.

Recode reported Wednesday, citing four unnamed sources familiar with the matter, that the agency's investigative staff is focusing its attention on some "data-handling mishaps that have plagued the company in recent years." That might include employees misuse of an internal feature known as "God View" that lets employees see logs of Uber customer activity.

Uber declined to comment on the reported new inquiry. The FTC didn't immediately respond.

Recode said its sources warned that FTC staff members regularly question companies on consumer protection matters and then quietly close the matters without pursuing penalties. However, in January, the FTC did punish Uber for misleading drivers with exaggerated earnings and claims about its vehicle financing program, requiring Uber to pay $20 million in refunds.

On the privacy front, the company was also recently caught using a secretive tool called Greyball to thwart efforts by local authorities to catch the ride-hailing company violating local regulations. The company has since said it would stop using the tool for that purpose.

Uber was also caught using a program called "Hell" to spy on its rival Lyft. And it was revealed that Apple threatened to boot Uber from the App Store for violating privacy rules. (A consumer watchdog group later asked the FTC to investigate related matters.)