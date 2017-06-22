If you're getting ready for a summer road trip, then consider this: it's easier than ever for criminals to nab your credit card data at the gas pump using devices called "skimmers."

National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) and Conexxus

So says the Federal Trade Commission, which warns that today's technology means that skimmers -- devices designed to detect and record credit card information at payment terminals -- are getting smaller, smarter and harder to detect. Some can even be hidden inside of gas pumps, making them very difficult to tell that anything's amiss.

Fortunately, the FTC also offers some handy tips for keeping your information safe. For starters, keep an eye out for special seals placed over the front panel of the gas pump. Thieves need to lift that seal to get a skimmer inside, and if the seal gets lifted, it'll read "VOID." If you spot a voided label like that, don't use the pump, and tell the gas station manager.

Other tips include keeping an eye out for credit card readers that look different from the ones at surrounding pumps, using your debit card as a credit card to avoid giving your PIN away, and even sticking with pumps located closer to the gas station storefront, where thieves might be more worried about getting spotted by a surveillance camera.

For more, check out the FTC's full post here