FTC might investigate Facebook over antitrust concerns

James Martin/CNET

The bad news keeps coming for Facebook, as a government agency reportedly obtained the right to investigate whether the company engaged in monopolistic practices.

The US Federal Trade Commission secured rights to a potential antitrust investigation of Facebook, according to a Monday report in The Wall Street Journal. Through an agreement with the Justice Department, the FTC would lead such an inquiry.

An FTC spokesperson declined to comment.

Facebook set aside $3 billion for a possible settlement with the FTC over an investigation of the social media platform's privacy practices, but that deal reportedly hasn't been completed due to political infighting at the commission.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More info to come.

