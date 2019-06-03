The bad news keeps coming for Facebook, as a government agency reportedly obtained the right to investigate whether the company engaged in monopolistic practices.
The US Federal Trade Commission secured rights to a potential antitrust investigation of Facebook, according to a Monday report in The Wall Street Journal. Through an agreement with the Justice Department, the FTC would lead such an inquiry.
An FTC spokesperson declined to comment.
Facebook set aside $3 billion for a possible settlement with the FTC over an investigation of the social media platform's privacy practices, but that deal reportedly hasn't been completed due to political infighting at the commission.
Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
More info to come.
Watch the WWDC keynote: What's next for the Apple universe? We'll find out today.
Pixel 3A, the cheap phone Google's needed: No water resistance and no wireless charging, but Google packs the Pixel 3A with the features that matter.
Discuss: FTC might investigate Facebook over antitrust concerns
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.