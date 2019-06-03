CNET también está disponible en español.

FTC might investigate Facebook for antitrust practices

It's probably not the status update Facebook was hoping for.

Facebook could be the subject of another government investigation. 

The bad news keeps coming for Facebook, as a government agency reportedly obtained the right to investigate whether the company engaged in monopolistic practices.

The US Federal Trade Commission secured rights to a potential antitrust investigation of Facebook, according to a The Wall Street Journal report Monday.

A spokesperson for the agency declined to comment.

Facebook set aside $3 billion for a possible settlement with the FTC over an investigation of the social media platform's privacy practices, but that deal reportedly hasn't been completed due to political infighting at the commission.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More info to come. 

