FTC Launches New Office To Keep Pace With Big Tech
The office will help the FTC "fully grasp" technologies as it takes on unlawful business practices.
Nina Raemont
Nina RaemontWriter
A recent graduate of the University of Minnesota, Nina started at CNET writing breaking news stories before shifting to covering Security Security and other government benefit programs. In her spare time, she's in her kitchen, trying a new baking recipe.
The Office of Technology will be led by Chief Technology Officer Stephanie T. Nguyen, according to the release.
Getty Images
The Federal Trade Commission on Friday launched a new Office of Technology to strengthen its ability to "fully grasp" rapidly changing technologies in the digital marketplace, as well as support its law enforcement and policy efforts.
"The Office of Technology will boost the FTC's expertise to help the agency achieve its mission of protecting consumers and promoting competition," the FTC wrote in a release.
The new office will be led by Chief Technology Officer Stephanie Nguyen.
More to come.
Get the CNET Daily News newsletter
Spice up your small talk with the latest tech news, products and reviews. Delivered on weekdays.