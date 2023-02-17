PlayStation VR 2 Review Ring Car Cam Review Galaxy S23 Last-Chance Preorder Deals Universal EV Chargers Most Bingeable Show on Netflix 'Ant-Man 3' Review Fastest Fish in World Mpox Cases Drop
FTC Launches New Office To Keep Pace With Big Tech

The office will help the FTC "fully grasp" technologies as it takes on unlawful business practices.

Nina Raemont headshot
Nina Raemont
US-TRADE COMMISSION-LOGO
The Office of Technology will be led by Chief Technology Officer Stephanie T. Nguyen, according to the release. 
Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission on Friday launched a new Office of Technology to strengthen its ability to "fully grasp" rapidly changing technologies in the digital marketplace, as well as support its law enforcement and policy efforts. 

"The Office of Technology will boost the FTC's expertise to help the agency achieve its mission of protecting consumers and promoting competition," the FTC wrote in a release. 

The new office will be led by Chief Technology Officer Stephanie Nguyen.

