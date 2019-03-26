FTC demands details from broadband companies on privacy practices

Jeff Greenberg

The Federal Trade Commission is demanding the nation's largest broadband and wireless companies explain their privacy practices and how they monetize consumer data.

The agency sent letters to seven companies on Tuesday, including AT&T, Comcast, Google Fiber, T-Mobile and Verizon, asking a series of questions about their data practices.

"The FTC is initiating this study to better understand Internet service providers' privacy practices in light of the evolution of telecommunications companies into vertically integrated platforms that also provide advertising-supported content," the agency said in its letter.

Specifically the FTC wants to know what kind of data they collect. It also wants to know whether that data is shared with third parties and how companies notify their consumers about the data collection. It's also interested in whether consumers can opt out of having their data collected and if they do decline if service is degraded or denied.

The letters come as lawmakers on Capitol Hill consider legislation that could put limits on how companies use customer data. Companies, such as Facebook and Google have come under attack for how much data they collect and store about their users and the potential privacy risks associated with these practices. Earlier this year, wireless companies faced scrutiny after reports by Motherboard showed these companies were sharing customer location data with third parties without the explicit consent of consumers.

Last week, FTC Chairman Joe Simons told Congress during an oversight hearing that the agency would use its authority to demand companies provide information about their data practices, according Bloomberg News. He didn't name the companies that would be examined.

The Federal Communications Commission under President Obama had passed privacy rules in October 2016 that would have required carriers to get explicit op-in consent before using or selling subscribers' web-surfing and app usage data that could be used by advertisers for targeted advertising.

But when Republicans took control in 2017, they voted to repeal the rules. Critics of the FCC rules, which included the advertising industry, broadband carriers and Republicans like FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, argued the opt-in requirement was too strict since other internet companies like Google and Facebook do not follow the same restrictions.

But privacy advocates say that broadband and wireless companies are privy to a more comprehensive view of people's online activity, because they provide the underlying connection to the internet. What's more, since many Americans lack access to adequate competition, they have little to no options for internet service.

Absent the FCC's oversight of broadband and wireless companies, the FTC is the federal agency that is in charge of policing online privacy for broadband companies, as well as, internet companies like Facebook and Google.

An AT&T spokeswoman acknowledged the FTC's inquiry and said that the company takes its customers' privacy seriously. "We are reviewing the FTC's order and will respond accordingly," she continued in a statement.

Verizon confirmed it had received a letter from the FTC, and also said it is reviewing it. The company declined to comment further.

Comcast, T-Mobile, and Google Fiber did not immediately respond to comment.