How's this for a musical dream team? A new Hulu show unites the people behind Frozen, Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen for a forthcoming musical rom-com TV series. It's called Up Here, and if the songs turn out even half as catchy as Let It Go, The Room Where It Happens or Waving Through a Window then we're all in trouble.

The 8-episode musical romantic comedy series is set in New York in 1999. It follows an ordinary couple falling in love, but the synopsis teases that the obstacle to happiness will be "the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads".

Original songs for the series will be written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the Oscar, Emmy and Grammy-winning songwriters who conjured Disney's megahit Let It Go from Frozen.

Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen writer Steven Levenson will write the show with Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, TV writer-producer behind The Carmichael Show and My Name Is Earl. Tony-winning Hamilton director Thomas Kail will helm the series.

Casting for Up Here is currently underway. Production is scheduled for this summer so it's probably unlikely we'll see it this year.