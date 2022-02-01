The New York Times buys Wordle Sony to acquire Bungie Moderna's COVID vaccine wins full FDA approval Spotify CEO speaks up Our Wordle obsession Free N95 masks

Frozen, Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton creators team for Hulu rom-com musical

Up Here unites a bevy of Tony winners for a musical romantic comedy set in 1990s New York.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: (L-R) Anna, Songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Olaf, songwriter Robert Lopez, and Elsa attend the world premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez with friends at the premiere of Disney's Frozen 2.

 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

How's this for a musical dream team? A new Hulu show unites the people behind Frozen, Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen for a forthcoming musical rom-com TV series. It's called Up Here, and if the songs turn out even half as catchy as Let It Go, The Room Where It Happens or Waving Through a Window then we're all in trouble.

The 8-episode musical romantic comedy series is set in New York in 1999. It follows an ordinary couple falling in love, but the synopsis teases that the obstacle to happiness will be "the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads". 

Original songs for the series will be written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the Oscar, Emmy and Grammy-winning songwriters who conjured Disney's megahit Let It Go from Frozen.

Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen writer Steven Levenson will write the show with Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, TV writer-producer behind The Carmichael Show and My Name Is Earl. Tony-winning Hamilton director Thomas Kail will helm the series.

Casting for Up Here is currently underway. Production is scheduled for this summer so it's probably unlikely we'll see it this year.

