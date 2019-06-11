CNET también está disponible en español.

Frozen 2 trailer shows Elsa, Anna on dangerous search for answers

Elsa sets out to learn why she was born with magical powers.

frozen-2-overlook

Frozen 2 hits US theaters on Nov. 22.

 Disney

In Frozen 2, Anna and Elsa will venture beyond their home of Arendelle and search for answers to the question: Why was Elsa born with magical powers?

A new trailer for the film debuted Tuesday, and it shows Elsa (Idina Menzel) setting out on a dangerous journey with Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven. 

Frozen 2 brings back the filmmakers and songwriters from the 2013 original film, including directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The first film is the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

Disney also released a new poster for the film on Monday.

Frozen 2 poster

In Frozen 2, Elsa and Anna set out on a dangerous journey.

 Disney

A teaser trailer for Frozen 2 released in February shows Elsa trying to run across waves using her ice powers before being taken under by the water. Within 24 hours, it became the most-watched animated trailer of all time. 

Frozen 2 hits theaters in the US on Nov. 22. The film will be available for streaming on Disney Plus next summer. 

