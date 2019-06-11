In Frozen 2, Anna and Elsa will venture beyond their home of Arendelle and search for answers to the question: Why was Elsa born with magical powers?
A new trailer for the film debuted Tuesday, and it shows Elsa (Idina Menzel) setting out on a dangerous journey with Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven.
Frozen 2 brings back the filmmakers and songwriters from the 2013 original film, including directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The first film is the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.
Disney also released a new poster for the film on Monday.
A teaser trailer for Frozen 2 released in February shows Elsa trying to run across waves using her ice powers before being taken under by the water. Within 24 hours, it became the most-watched animated trailer of all time.
Frozen 2 hits theaters in the US on Nov. 22. The film will be available for streaming on Disney Plus next summer.
Good Omens serves divine comedy from devilish David Tennant: Amazon unites Tennant and Michael Sheen as it adapts Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's book.
The Sultan's long, hard journey from Iran to Hollywood: But Navid Negahban says Amazon, YouTube and Netflix are changing Hollywood for the better.
Discuss: Frozen 2 trailer shows Elsa, Anna on dangerous search for answers
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.