Frozen 2: Release date, trailers, cast and everything we know so far

Disney

Elsa and Anna are getting ready to come back in Frozen 2, the sequel to Disney's 2013 animated hit. This time, they're heading out on a dangerous journey in search of answers about Elsa's magical powers.

Trailers released so far show Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven venturing beyond their home of Arendelle. In one clip, Elsa tries to use her freezing powers to run across violent waves but is ultimately taken down by the water.

The follow-up to the 2013 original film has big shoes to fill. Frozen is the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

Here's everything we know so far about the much-anticipated sequel.

Release date and where to watch

Frozen 2 hits theaters Nov. 22 in the US and UK and Dec. 26 in Australia. It'll also be available for streaming on the Disney Plus service next summer.

Trailers

Disney has released a few trailers leading up to Frozen 2, the latest on June 11. A teaser trailer showing Elsa battling violent waves, released in February, became the most watched animated trailer of all time within 24 hours.

A clip for the film came out in April during a presentation for the Disney Plus streaming video service. It showed Anna kneeling in front of Olaf, who says, "I don't think Elsa's OK." The clip also features a voiceover of a troll saying, "You must find the truth."

Cast

Plot rumors

We don't know much about the plot just yet, but there have been some rumors and speculation circling since the film was announced in 2015.

One of the most popular rumors is that Elsa will be getting a female love interest -- something that's drawn commentary from cast and crew. Idina Menzel said in a 2016 interview that the move would be great, and that she'd support the decision "no matter what." Director Jennifer Lee said last year there were "tons of conversations" about whether Elsa would have girlfriend, adding, "We'll see where we go."

Speculation about the relationship stemmed in part from fans saying Let It Go, the Oscar-winning song from Frozen, is an LGBT+ anthem because of lyrics like "Couldn't keep it in, heaven knows I've tried" and "Conceal, don't feel, don't let them know."

We also may get to know more about Anna, Elsa and their parents. Lee has said she "spent time writing these journals as the girls" to better understand them, and songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez said in an interview last year that after working on the Broadway version of Frozen, "we know the parents a lot better."

Kristen Bell has said the movie will feature "a couple new characters that you will fall in love with." Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown will lend their voices to the film, though the characters they'll play haven't been named yet.

A trailer for the film shows two young characters, who some Twitter users have speculated are Anna and Kristoff's children.

there’s these new characters in the frozen 2 trailer... could they be .... anna x kristoff spawn hmmmmmmmmmm pic.twitter.com/vdalb2fbIo — 🌦 (@bethannie_rose) February 13, 2019

Bell chimed in herself, responding to a tweet asking "who is SHE" with "Hmmmm....."

This post originally published June 11 and will be updated frequently as more news about Frozen 2 comes in.