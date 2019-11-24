Frozen 2 nets Disney the biggest ever debut for an animated film

Disney

Frozen 2 was released in theaters around the world last week and guess what? It made heaps and heaps of money. More money than any animated film has ever made in an opening weekend, in fact. Frozen 2 made $350 million at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo, $127 million of which was from the US.

This may come as no surprise, but Frozen 2 broke a record held by another Disney property. Until Sunday, the highest-grossing opening weekend for an animated movie belonged to The Lion King. Y'know, the remake released just four months ago. Lion King 2K19 made $245 million during its opening weekend. What movie did The Lion King knockoff to earn that honor, I hear you asking? Toy Story 4, another film distributed by Disney -- and released just a month before The Lion King.

So yes, things are going well for The House of Mouse.

Box Office Mojo notes that, at around $53 million in receipts, China is Frozen 2's biggest international buyer. Disney has netted over $1 billion from Chinese cinemagoers this year alone.

CNET's Patricia Puentes was a fan of the movie, writing in her review that it features a song even catchier than Let It Go. Frozen 2 currently has a 65 rating on Metacritic, below the original's 74.