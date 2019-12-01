Frozen 2 shatters two records with Thanksgiving box office

Disney

It's that time of the year, to celebrate family, food and the most important thing of all: Frozen 2. Anna, Elsa and the gang broke the box office record for the five-day holiday weekend, from Wednesday to Sunday, raking in $124 million. That gives it the highest Thanksgiving weekend total of all time, toppling previous holder The Hunger Games: Catching Fire's $110 million.

Over the three-day weekend, from Friday to Sunday, the Arendellians captured a massive $85 million. While that's a drop from the movie's release last week, as long as this rate keeps up, it'll race past the $1 billion mark, with $451 million already gathered internationally. The original, for reference, made $1.2 billion back in 2013.

That's not all. Frozen 2's $86 million three-day weekend taking also sees it surpass Incredibles 2 and 2019's The Lion King for the record of biggest non-opening weekend for an animated film. Incredibles 2 took $80 million and The Lion King took $77 million.

Joining the Thanksgiving festivities, Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi follow-up Knives Out nabbed $27 million in second place, while the Christian Bale, Matt Damon-starring biopic Ford v Ferrari came in third with $13 million this weekend. In fourth, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood -- the Tom Hanks-starring biopic about Mister Rogers -- on $11.8 million, and close behind in fifth, Queen & Slim, a modern day reimagining of Bonnie and Clyde, on $11.7 million.

If you're keen on skating over to the cinema for sisterly love, stunning ice animation and Olaf shenanigans, Frozen 2 will provide the requisite holiday heart-warming viewing. "It's the relationship between the two sisters that's once again at the center, and that still feels both refreshing and satisfying," CNET's Patricia Puentes says of Frozen 2 in her review.