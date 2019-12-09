From World Record Egg to Game of Thrones, Twitter unveils its top tweets of 2019

Angela Lang/CNET

This was the year of the World Record Egg, Game of Thrones and terrifying baby birds, according to 2019's annual Year on Twitter global report. The social media site on Monday unveiled the tweets, TV shows, movies, artists and athletes that dominated the site this year.

Topping the list for most retweeted tweet of 2019 is World Record Egg.

Let's set a world record together and get the most retweeted tweet on Twitter. Beating the current world record held by Yusaku Maezawa @yousuck2020 (5.3 million!)



We got this 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VkMPwJo9GI — World Record Egg (@egg_rt_record) January 14, 2019

Following that is a tweet from BTS and a video of people being chased by a baby bird.

The most retweeted with comment tweet of the year is "O jewa ke eng ?" which roughly translates to "What's eating you?"

O jewa ke eng ? — Keabetswe🌬 (@akreana_) January 5, 2019

The most discussed TV shows worldwide include Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and The Simpsons. The top movies include Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4 and Joker.

Topping the list of actors worldwide are Tom Holland, Chris Evans and Zendaya, and the top musicians are BTS, Ariana Grande and Drake. The sports teams that dominated include FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Twitter also shared the top emoji of the year, which include the heart eyes emoji, fire emoji and crying emoji.

Other companies have also released roundups for their platforms as the end of the year approaches. Spotify last week released its Best Of lists for 2019, and YouTube published its 2019 Rewind compilation video.