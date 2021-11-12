From #FreeBritney to #FreedBritney: Britney Spears' conservatorship ends

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Friday is the "best day ever," according to singer Britney Spears, because her 13-year-old conservatorship is finally over. A judge in Los Angeles ended the court-ordered conservatorship, terminating a long battle that involved Spears calling the arrangement "abusive" back in June. The singer and her legal team had requested the change. In late September, a judge suspended Spears' father, Jamie Spears, from his role as conservator of his daughter's estate.

"Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy," Britney Spears tweeted, along with a video of fans celebrating with confetti cannons outside the California courthouse. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever ... praise the Lord ... can I get an Amen?"

The singer used the hashtag #FreedBritney, putting a new twist on the #FreeBritney hashtag popularized by her fans urging the end of the conservatorship.

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney



🎥: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021

Fans celebrated online, with one writing, "Britney determined the hashtag."

"The YASS b0mb has FINALLY been detonated," wrote one person.

Wrote another, "Birdcage no more. FLY QUEEN."

the YASS b0mb has FINALLY been detonated pic.twitter.com/5LlTW3L9GX — Mithrandir 🧙🏼‍♂️ (fan account) (@monzterstan) November 12, 2021

Birdcage no more. FLY QUEEN 👑👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/rNkYpoFqy3 — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) November 12, 2021

Britney Spears is about to dominate the world again and break the internet, y'all better hide!#freedbritney #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/Whv6m7ERTc — Mona Lisa🌹 BRITNEY IS FREE (@FreedBritneyBtc) November 12, 2021

Freedom looks good on Britney Spears don’t you think? 😉♥️😮‍💨 #FreedBritney pic.twitter.com/oBvUCiGDzM — TouchOfPisces - #FreeBritney (@PiscesInTheZone) November 12, 2021

The Spears saga isn't quite over. The court will address final motions in the case in two more court hearings, one scheduled for Dec. 8 and one for Jan. 19, CBS News reports.