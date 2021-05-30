Friends: The Reunion meme makes Matt LeBlanc everyone's favorite Irish uncle

HBO Max

Could Matt LeBlanc be any more likable in Friends: The Reunion? If Matt as meme is any indication, apparently not.

Now that fans of the show have had a few days to watch the special on HBO Max, they've dubbed the actor who played Joey Tribbiani everyone's favorite uncle. Everyone's favorite Irish uncle, to be exact, as Twitter has decided the 53-year-old teddy bear of a guy gives off serious Irish uncle vibes. Especially in one shot that shows him seated, arms crossed and legs stretched in front of him, and wearing a striped, button-down short-sleeved shirt and a relaxed Uncle Matt smile.

Wrote one Twitter user from Ireland, "And you paid for them jeans like that ya did, with all them holes already in them?"

Another came up with this caption, "Cmere to me what is it you're studying now? Oh law right right very good ah Jesus sure I'll know who to ring so the next time I get myself into a bit of trouble!!

‘And you paid for them jeans like that ya did, with all them holes already in them?’ pic.twitter.com/mpKFmuevfM — spochadóir (@spochadoir) May 29, 2021

I enjoyed Matt Le Blanc’s “Da’ sitting on the couch during a quick stop at your grans” performance pic.twitter.com/29v2NjKnm0 — Richie Morgan (@WretchedMorgan) May 28, 2021

Looking forward to the Monday Club nights returning some day.. 🍻#mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/zPYIs8GbO4 — Mr Quinlan 🍻🎤 (@QuinlansBar) May 30, 2021

Matt LeBlanc is 5 seconds away from slapping his knees and going “well we ought to make a move who’s ready to rock and roll” pic.twitter.com/WmAgtjjugX — Saz (@sarahlostctrl) May 30, 2021

The Matt-as-uncle meme comes across as a loving tribute to the avuncular actor, who delivers lingering hugs to his former castmates and channels genuine warmth and affection for them. In her roundup of the show's most memorable moments, my CNET colleague Gael Fashingbauer Cooper calls him "the hero of the reunion for keeping things light when they could get teary."

I just hope @Matt_LeBlanc sees the love on Irish Twitter for him these last 24 hours. Hilarious, but so warm too. — Philip O'Connor (@philipoconnor) May 29, 2021

Never has a childhood of growing up in rural Ireland better prepared me for something more than it’s prepared me for this Matt LeBlanc being your uncle meme — spochadóir (@spochadoir) May 29, 2021

Indeed, he's central to some of the show's most heartfelt moments, including one when Matthew Perry and LeBlanc plop down in side-by-side leather lounge chairs just like they did all those years ago like buds Chandler and Joey. "Aww, Matty, it's good to see you, man," Perry tells LeBlanc. The exchange has added poignancy given that Perry has battled battled addiction and other health problems. It's good to see the old pals back together again.

But it's not just fans of the show enjoying Matt LeBlanc as meme.

"Never had nor do I have much time for Friends, but Matt Le Blanc as the stereotypical Irish oul lad with bootcut jeans, brown loafers and the shite Superdry shirt he got for Xmas five years ago is one of my favourite things of the last 15 months," one Twitter user wrote. Even the Dublin Airport got in on the fun.

Never had nor do I have much time for Friends but Matt Le Blanc as the stereotypical Irish oul lad with bootcut jeans, brown loafers and the shite Superdry shirt he got for Xmas 5 years ago is one of my favourite things of the last 15 months.

Bloody fantastic stuff 😂 👏🏻 — Jamie Wall (@Jamwall7) May 29, 2021